Ben Affleck Wants Aflac Insurance Discount: 'I Deserve It'

Getty

"This is my cross to bear"

Ben Affleck says that he is due compensation from Aflac Insurance after years of grief over the similar phonetic pronunciation of his surname and the insurance giant.

During a segment of Wired's "Autocomplete Interview", Affleck joined Lily Rabe to answer personal questions about themselves users have previously plugged into Google.

After "The Tender Bar" actor was asked whether or not he owns Aflac Insurance, the 49-year-old went on a short tirade about how tired he was of getting asked about his affiliation with the company.

"This is my cross to bear," the actor haphazardly explained to his co-star Rabe. "Imagine this. Imagine having a very unusual, kind of slightly unappealing sounding name. Now imagine that, somehow, there's a huge insurance company that also has that name."

"Now imagine that insurance company has a bottomless budget to buy television commercials. And now imagine that their creative choice is to hire a duck to shriek your last name in as loud and obnoxious a way as humanly possible for the duration of a television commercial."

"And then imagine what it’s like when you're on an airplane, and the hammered lady behind you recognizes you, and thinks she's gonna do her best Gilbert Gottfried for six hours, all the way to New York," Affleck continued, referencing the distinctively abrasive voice of the comedian.

He concluded his rant, "Thank you, Aflac! I don't own it! But I deserve it. I would like a discount."

Aflac has yet to comment on the actor's request for a discount for the grievances he’s endured over the years.

"The Tender Bar" is Clooney's directorial film that stars Daniel Ranieri, Tye Sheridan, Affleck, Rabe and Christopher Lloyd. The plot features a boy named J.R. who is taken under the wing of his uncle Charlie (Affleck) due to his absent father. The boy grows up hanging out with Charlie at his bar who encourages him to pursue a career as a writer. J.R. gets accepted into Yale University and navigates college life and falls in love with a girl outside of his social stature.