Ginnifer Goodwin Offered Hubby Josh Dallas' Sperm to Friend Wanting to Be Single Mom

Getty

Goodwin and Dallas, who met on the set of "Once Upon a Time," have two kids of their own.

Ginnifer Goodwin just wanted to share the love! The "Pivoting" star recently opened up about her offer to share husband Josh Dallas' sperm with a good friend who wanted to be a single mother.

The actress, who met Dallas on the set of "Once Upon a Time," has two kids of her own with him. Prince Charming and Snow White are the proud parents of 7-year-old Oliver and 5-year-old Hugo. But why stop there?

"At a point, I was like, 'No, but seriously, we could arrange this. And then there would be more little Josh's in the world," she told SiriusXM's "Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw," per People, during an appearance alongside "Pivoting" co-stars Maggie Q and Eliza Coupe.

As she detailed it on the show, her friend had decided she was ready to be a single mother, so Goodwin was ready to be the best friend ever (or would that make Dallas the best friend ever?).

"My husband and the best friend were the ones who were like, 'This could lead to complications,'" Goodwin shared, with Dallas referring to the fact that they're all a part of one another's lives. "And I was like, 'I just feel like you need to procreate.'"

"The best friend and the husband were like, 'Wow, that's really sweet Ginny. Like what happens?' And then they explained, like, all the logistics and I was like, 'Look, there's turkey basters,'" Goodwin continued. "It's not like you're not gonna be in the kid's life. Like, you're in my best friend's life."

It certainly sounds like she had it all worked out. Artificial insemination (not with a literal turkey baster, we hope!) and Dallas getting to be in his child's life. But that would make it a monumental decision, as it would impact all three of their lives forever.

Ultimately, it sounds like the logistics of the whole thing were a little more than everyone was completely on board with. Hopefully, the best friend has found a way to achieve her dreams even without an assist from this former Prince Charming.

Ginnifer Goodwin stars in "Pivoting," a new comedy airing Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Josh Dallas stars in "Manifest," which has been picked up for a final 20-episode season by Netflix.