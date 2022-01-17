UCLA Student Stabbed to Death Working Alone at High-End Furniture Store in LA

Fox 11

The suspect asked about orthopedics seconds earlier in the store next door.

A 24-year-old UCLA student is dead after a homeless man randomly walked into the furniture store where she worked and stabbed her, police say.

Brianna Kupfer was working at high-end store Croft House in Hancock Park on her own on Friday afternoon when she was attacked.

According to LAPD the suspect — who is still at large — did not know the victim and was a "random walk in to the store."

After stabbing Kupfer, he fled from the custom furniture store through a back door. He was last seen on surveillance camera casually strolling northbound through the alley at the back of the store.

"There is no known motive at this time," investigators said.

The victim was found by a customer who walked into the store and found her lying on the floor. An ambulance was immediately called, but by the time first responders arrived, she was already dead.

"The suspect is described as a male Black, unknown age, tall, thin, wearing a dark hoody, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes and carrying a dark back pack," LAPD said. "Based on evidence discovered by detectives, the suspect is believed to be homeless."

Dr. Jennifer Botelho, who owns a chiropractic practice next door, told CBS that the suspect walked into her business just moments before the attack.

"He came in and asked a couple of questions: 'Do you do orthopedics here?' What kind of care we provide and then he left. So he was just here for a few minutes," she recalled.

"It's terrifying. It's horrible. She's such a young girl. … We feel so horrible for Brianna's family, and hope we can catch this guy."

Because of rising crime rates in the supposedly-upmarket Fairfax district, Dr. Botelho told the broadcaster that within the last year, she had already beefed up security and added a door buzzer.

"We've had at least four people or so in the last year who've come into the office – by their actions and words were just not right and did not have good intentions," she said.

Brianna, who lived in Pacific Palisades, was a graduate of Brentwood High School and the University of Miami, who returned to California to pursue a degree in architectural design.