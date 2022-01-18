Rachel Zegler Apologizes for Dramatic Reading of Britney Spears' Scathing Post to Jamie Lynn

The "West Side Story" actress deleted her video and apologized after a massive social media backlash.
Rachel Zegler is backtracking and apologizing after she stepped into the ongoing public feud between sisters Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn in a very dramatic fashion.
The "West Side Story" posted a dramatic reading of Britney's response to Jamie Lynn's infamous knife story (she alleges Britney pulled her into a room scared and wielding a knife, Britney denies it happened) from her upcoming memoir as if it was an audition reel for herself. Almost immediately, she was hit with a massive backlash.
Jamie Lynn Gets Emotional Talking About Britney Spears' Breakdown, Feeling Like She Doesn't MatterView Story
By Monday afternoon, Zegler had removed the offending video and posted a two-part apology to her Twitter page. "Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I'm so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone," she wrote."
This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable. (2/2)— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 17, 2022 @rachelzegler
"This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time," she continued. "Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable."
Unfortunately for Zegler, the internet never forgets, with several other accounts already recirculating the video. Nevertheless, her apology remains as a response to what will ultimately amount to a hard learning experience.
The post from Britney came on Friday as sister Jamie Lynn began her publicity tour for her new book, "Things I Should Have Said," out Tuesday. In it, Jamie Lynn details a scary and confusing experience where she claims Britney pulled her into a room while holding a knife and insisted they stay in there together.
Britney Spears Rips Jamie Lynn's Nightline Interview -- 'Hope Your Book Does Well!'View Story
Lashing out at her sister, Britney denied the story using extremely aggressive language. "Jamie Lynn... congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW... I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!" wrote Britney.
"The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut... So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!"
After trading posts back and forth over the weekend, Jamie Lynn pleaded with Britney to take their heated discourse private, with both sisters emphasizing their mutual love and respect for one another. Since then, their social media feeds have gone quiet, save Jamie Lynn ramping up for her book launch.