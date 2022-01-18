Rachel Zegler Apologizes for Dramatic Reading of Britney Spears' Scathing Post to Jamie Lynn

Instagram/Getty

The "West Side Story" actress deleted her video and apologized after a massive social media backlash.

Rachel Zegler is backtracking and apologizing after she stepped into the ongoing public feud between sisters Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn in a very dramatic fashion.

The "West Side Story" posted a dramatic reading of Britney's response to Jamie Lynn's infamous knife story (she alleges Britney pulled her into a room scared and wielding a knife, Britney denies it happened) from her upcoming memoir as if it was an audition reel for herself. Almost immediately, she was hit with a massive backlash.

By Monday afternoon, Zegler had removed the offending video and posted a two-part apology to her Twitter page. "Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I'm so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone," she wrote."

This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable. (2/2) — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 17, 2022 @rachelzegler

Unfortunately for Zegler, the internet never forgets, with several other accounts already recirculating the video. Nevertheless, her apology remains as a response to what will ultimately amount to a hard learning experience.

The post from Britney came on Friday as sister Jamie Lynn began her publicity tour for her new book, "Things I Should Have Said," out Tuesday. In it, Jamie Lynn details a scary and confusing experience where she claims Britney pulled her into a room while holding a knife and insisted they stay in there together.

Lashing out at her sister, Britney denied the story using extremely aggressive language. "Jamie Lynn... congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW... I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!" wrote Britney.

"The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut... So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!"