Criss Angel Announces 7-Year-Old Son's Cancer is in Remission In Emotional Video

Criss Angel's son Johnny Crisstopher has gone into remission after battling cancer for more than five years.

In an emotional video titled, "THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT POST I HAVE MADE" uploaded to YouTube, the 54-year-old announced that his seven-year-old son had finally reached a new milestone in his fight with Leukemia.

He also shared the news via Instagram with the caption, "TODAY OUR SON JOHNNY CRISSTOPHER WILL FINALLY RING THE BELL SYMBOLIZING HIS REMISSION AND THE END OF HIS TREATMENT!"

Johnny was diagnosed with Leukemia back in 2015 and had a brief period of remission before Angel revealed to his followers in December 2019 that the cancer had returned.

The illusionist titled the near 14 minute long tribute video "1095" after the 1,095 chemotherapy sessions Johnny endured to treat his type of B-Cell A.L.L. Leukemia.

The video features footage from numerous doctor's visits and the routine the family had settled into after Johnny’s five year fight with cancer. "1095" also gives insight into the emotional discussions between Angel and his wife Shaunyl Benson who also share son Xristos Yanni, 2, and daughter Illusia Angelina, 2 months.

Angel urged his fans and followers to spread the video in hopes of raising money and awareness for other children who are fighting with cancer.

"One child every two minutes is diagnosed with cancer," he shared. "Cancer doesn't discriminate… so I want to try and be a voice for these kids and I want to try to help these families that are going through the toughest time of their life and let them know that they're not alone."

He also added that he hoped to raise "hundreds of millions of dollars" towards the cure for pediatric cancer as he'd "rather be remembered for the work that I did with kids than the work that I did as a magician."

Back in 2016 in an interview with People Magazine, Angel revealed the moment he learned his son had been diagnosed with cancer and recalled the feeling of being “helpless” as he watched his son experience the side effects of his chemotherapy like hair loss and changes in behavior.

"Johnny is a happy, fun, loving boy, but the steroid treatments have a profound effect on his mood," he confessed that his son had begun throwing "violent" tantrums. "That's hard to see, but that's not our Johnny. That's the steroids," Angel stated.

"My son is supposed to outlive me. I'd rather it be me that was sick," Angel concluded at the time. "I want Johnny's future to be long and happy. That kid is just a bundle of love. He's the truest form of magic."