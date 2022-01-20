Camila Cabello Reacts to Shawn Mendes' New Music

Getty

Fans push for the Senorita singers to reunite after noticing Camila's supportive gesture

Camila Cabello fueled reconciliation rumors after leaving a supportive comment on ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes' Instagram post.

On Tuesday, Mendes took to the social media site to share a clip of himself listening to a snippet of a new song which later transitioned into a behind the scenes look in the recording studio.

The 23-year-old captioned the teaser, "Y'all dig this?" to which Cabello responded by referencing the "High School Musical" movie, "Ur crazy Wildcat."

Fans went crazy over the small exchange and pushed for the couple to get back together with one Instagram user commenting, "naaa [sic] just get back together asap." Another fan praised the duo for remaining "civilized, empathetic and supportive" of one another despite their split.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple announced the end of their relationship with a joint statement shared to Instagram on Wednesday, November 18, after dating for two years.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn," they concluded.

The announcement came as a shock to fans, as the couple seemed to be going strong -- even posting their coordinating Dia De Los Muertos Halloween costumes on November 1.

Since getting together in 2019, the couple had been inseparable. Speculation of a possible romance first arose when Mendes and Cabello paired up to collaborate on a second duet, "Senorita" -- and the pair quickly made it official after the release of the music video for the track.

Back in July 2021, the two celebrated their two year anniversary with posts paying tribute to each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Camila captioned her post, "Happy anniversary Kuko. Here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love," and Shawn simply wrote at the time, "Happy 2 years my baby."

They also spent a good chunk of the coronavirus pandemic quarantined together in Miami, to be closer to Camila's family.

In an interview with Zane Lowe in November 2020, the "Wonder" singer described it as a "really beautiful experience."