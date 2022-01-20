Jeannie Mai Reveals Name of Her First Child, Sweet Meaning Behind It

Getty

"I thought Baby J's name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn't the name that came to us."

Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy welcomed a sweet baby and finally revealed the name of their first child!

In a video uploaded to her Hello Hunnay Youtube Channel, the 42-year-old gave viewers a tour of her baby's neutral-colored nursery and explained the meaning behind the baby's first name.

"I thought Baby J's name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn't the name that came to us," Mai Jenkins explained. "What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating."

She recalled a pivotal trip to Monaco, France, where she and Jeezy discussed their goals for the future as a couple and "established what was going on for us."

"The Real" host then pointed to the word "Monaco" printed in white script on the wall as she revealed her baby's moniker.

"That's really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy's life that brought Monaco here," she stated.

On Thursday’s January 20 episode of "The Real", her co-hosts also introduced the name of her newborn on the show while clarifying that the sex of the baby would be kept a secret until announced at a later date.

"Today is an extra exciting day because, guess what ... we have a Baby J update," Adrienne Bailon said as her co-hosts cheered.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together," Ballion said as she pulled out an envelope and shared the announcement with viewers. "Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins."

On January 11, Jeannie announced the arrival of baby Monace on Instagram with a photo of a baby blanket covered in colored footprints with a green name tag that read "Baby Jenkins"

"Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️," she captioned the photo.