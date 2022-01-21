Artem Chigvintsev Exits Dancing With The Stars Tour, 'Unexpected Health Issues'

Getty

Artem Chigvintsev is saying goodbye to the "Dancing With The Stars" tour until further notice.

Chigvintsev announced his departure from the tour through an Instagram post on Thursday January 20 due to "unexpected health issues."

"Hi DWTS family," he began his statement. "My time on tour so far has been wonderful -- unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues."

"My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the 39-year-old concluded and refrained from going into specifics surrounding his condition.

The "DWTS" veteran was scheduled to continue the tour around the US with stops in New Jersey, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Indiana in just January alone. The tour concludes in California on March 27 and will feature special guests Kaitlyn Bristowe, Iman Shumpert, Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots.

His co-stars wished him a speedy recovery under his departure statement on Instagram, Daniella Karagach wrote, "Wishing you a fast recovery" while Pasha Pashkov commented, "Rest up and get better soon man."

Gleb Savchenko added, "Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery."

While Chigvintsev didn't open up about his health issues, previous contestants have been vocal about the impact that dancing had left on their bodies, ranging from blisters to twisted feet.

2020 contestant, Jeannie Mai was hospitalized and forced to exit the competitive reality series concerning a separate concern that involved an infection in her throat.