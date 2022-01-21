Christina Aguilera Says She 'Will Always Be Here' for Britney Spears

Getty

Her comments come after Britney accused her of "refusing to speak" about the conservatorship on a recent red carpet.

Christina Aguilera says she's open to talking with Britney Spears after the termination of her 13-year conservatorship.

During an appearance on "The Enrique Santos Show", Aguilera extended her solidarity and support for Spears. The "Burlesque" star has known the "Toxic" singer since they appeared on the "Mickey Mouse Club" together as children.

When asked if she had reached out to Britney since the public end of her conservatorship, Christina stated that she "would like to" speak to her former pop rival and would be open for a line of communication.

"I would always be open to that," she said. "It's a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of [turn] about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for."

Christina added, "I couldn't be happier for her, and every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit."

This same question about being in contact with Britney stirred up controversy just a few months ago. Last year Britney was upset over Aguilera not commenting on the Latin Grammys red carpet in November when her publicist shot down a question about whether she was in contact with Spears -- leaving Christina to awkwardly say, "I can't, but I'm happy for her."

Britney went on to reference that moment on Instagram: "I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!"

"13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???" Britney continued.

Meanwhile, Aguilera also told Santos that "growing up in this business can be freakin' crazy," and that pressures of child stardom can be insurmountable.

"If anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I," she stated before extending a hand to her former co-star.

"I will always be here to reach out to," Aguilera said. "I love, you know, being able to connect like that with other women … it's very important, now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens and that we always feel unified."

It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021 @xtina

The "Dirrty" singer also spoke out against Britney's conservatorship in June through a Twitter thread where she criticized the arrangement and called it "depleting, devastating and demeaning."

"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," Aguilera tweeted at the time and accompanied the post with a throwback photo of the pair. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

She continued, "To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”