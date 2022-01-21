Dakota Johnson Finds This One Habit Her Famous Parents Refuse to Give Up Very Embarrassing

YouTube

Dakota also revealed how Melanie Griffith totally embarrassed her in front of '90s crush Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Dakota Johnson finds her parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith's habits on social media a bit embarrassing.

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" Dakota spoke about her mom and dad's love of posting on Instagram, especially pictures from her childhood.

When Corden asked Dakota how she felt about the throwbacks she admitted her distaste for them, "I don't like it, but I also don't go on social media, so I don't find out about it until it's really baked into the Internet, and somebody will send it to me like, 'Oh, you were so ugly -- or you were so cute, when you had braces and a slicked back ponytail.'"

"I become like a 12-year-old and I'm like, 'Mom, you can't do that. We've had this conversation so many times!," the "How to be Single" actress confessed. "She doesn't care."

Dakota also recalled another time she had been embarrassed by her mother growing up which involved her childhood crush, '90s heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

"My mom is the most amazing person, but she embarrasses me in front of a lot of people," she said. "Saw him in the airport and I was like, 'Oh my god, Mom' -- I think I was 8 -- 'Oh my god, Mom, it's him, it's really him.' I was like, 'We're gonna be married. We're gonna be together forever...We're the same. We love each other.'"

Much to her chagrin, Dakota shared that her mother had actually called him over as she frantically hid behind a small airport planter to escape her celebrity crush.

"I was across the airport behind a plant," Dakota admitted and said that she tried her best "to be invisible."