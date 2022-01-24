Jana Kramer Gets Baptized In Emotional Video, Makes Her Faith 'Public'

Instagram

"Last year in the brokenness and [quiet] moments alone, I realized I wasn't truly alone."

Jana Kramer shared a major spiritual milestone with all of her friends and followers.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday January 23, the country singer documented her baptism in a series of emotional photos and clips.

During her actual baptism, a tearful Kramer can be seen having a heartwarming conversation with a spiritual leader before she’s dunked backwards into the water. A few seconds later she emerges from the water with a smile on her face.

The 34-year-old captioned her post, "This is my battle cry. This is the day I stopped walking alone. The beauty is …I was never alone. He was always walking with me…I just didn't think I deserved that."

"If I'm honest I didn't know how to trust it or if I could trust it at all," she continued. "Looking up to a 'father figure' with my past was hard to believe or have comfort in. I didn't think he would stay. That he wouldn't hurt me. So I pushed God away for years."

"But last year in the brokenness and [quiet] moments alone, I realized I wasn't truly alone. That HE was there. That HE never left. God was just waiting for me to come to him. And I have…and today I made my faith public and it feels really good to know no matter what happens next on this journey of life, HE is next to me walking with me."

She concluded her post with words of encouragement for anyone who was open to faith and baptism, “I hope this encourages someone to take that next step because you aren’t alone... “In the name of Jesus there is healing.”

Kramer was congratulated by her friends and followers for her latest declaration of faith.

Tori Spelling celebrated the “One Tree Hill” actress and wrote, “This is so raw and beautiful. I love you mama.”

“Omg this makes me sooo unbelievably happy for you!” Gretchen Rossi gushed. “It’s an incredible journey!”

Shawn Johnson commented, "YES MAMA YES!!! I'm so proud of you!!!" while Audrina Partridge left a series of red hearts under the post.

Jana also shared a group photo taken with the family members who were there to help celebrate the milestone, which included her new boyfriend Ian Schinelli.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month with a series of photos.

"Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don't know what the future holds and honestly who does…" She captioned the carousel of the two. "Every day I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way."