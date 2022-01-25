Michael Madsen's Son Hudson Dies by Suspected Suicide

Michael Madsen and Sons in 2013/Getty

"Reservoir Dogs" star Michael Madsen's 26-year-old Hudson Madsen has died.

"We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him," a rep for the actor's family said in a statement to NBC News.

The Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu said he died by suspected suicide on January 23. According to E!, an autopsy confirmed the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Michael and Hudson Madsen in 2011/Getty

According to social media, Hudson and his wife Carlie lived on the island of Oahu, moving there in 2019, after getting married in 2018.

Hudson was the eldest of Michael's three sons with wife DeAnna Madsen. The two also share Calvin, 25, and Luke, 16. Madsen also shares two sons with ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano; Max, 27, and Christian, 31.

According to IMDb, Quentin Tarantino -- who directed Madsen in "Reservoir Dogs" and the "Kill Bill" movies -- is the godfather of both Hudson and Calvin.