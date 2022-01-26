Hilary Duff's Husband Tries to Embarrass Her in Front of Ex-Boyfriend at Dinner

Getty

Hilary's reaction is priceless as her husband shouts an ex's name in a crowded restaurant

Matthew Koma made his wife Hilary Duff red in the face after she thought she spotted one of her ex-boyfriends while the family was out for dinner.

Koma took the chance to embarrass the "How I Met Your Father" star by playfully teasing her and capturing the exchange on a video posted to TikTok.

In the short clip shared on Wednesday, Duff is seen holding Banks, their three-year-old daughter, in her lap while the child eats some food. Matthew can be heard telling viewers off camera, "Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us but she can’t tell if it’s him or not."

The former "Lizzie Maguire" star drops her face in her hand embarrassed as her husband shouts her ex-boyfriend’s name in the restaurant in an effort to get his attention.

"Jason! Jason!" he says as Hilary sheepishly tells him, "Please stop it."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The actress then buries her face behind her daughter's head and plays with her pigtails as her husband laughs and asks, "Is it him? Is he looking?"

Although the 34-year-old's former flame was never identified, the actress has previously been linked to fitness guru Jason Walsh. Duff had dated Walsh for five months in 2016 before the couple parted ways that fall.

Duff had first met Koma when the two had worked on their 2015 album titled, "Breathe In. Breathe Out." However, the couple didn’t make their red-carpet debut as an item until January 2017 and later tied the knot in 2019 in a backyard ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills.

With the addition of Banks, Hilary and Matthew are also parents to their 10-month-old daughter Mae, and Duff is also mom to her 9-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Most recently, Hilary stars in Hulu's "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff series, "How I Met Your Father" which premiered on the streaming site on January 18.

According to Variety, "How I Met Your Father" will follow Sophie (Duff) as she tells her son the story of how she met his father. The story will be set in 2021, where Sophie and her group of friends are "in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

"This Is Us" co-showrunners, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, will serve as executive producers and writers. Creators of the original series, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, will also executive produce the project. Duff will also produce, per Deadline.