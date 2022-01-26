Kim Kardashian Appears to Delete Bikini Photo From Instagram After Fans Notice Apparent Photoshop Fail

Instagram

"Kim, Kim, Kim… Your right leg is, uh…"

Kim Kardashian has been accused of deleting a bikini photo off of Instagram after fans claimed it may have been PhotoShopped.

In a carousel of images posted to Instagram, the Skims mogul modeled a swimsuit from her newest collection and instead of paying attention to the bikini, fans were quick to point out one photo where her leg appeared warped and featured a curve behind her knee (see below).

Although Kim was apparently quick to delete that single image from the post (something they found even more impressive), fans had already managed to save the botched photo and repost it to the social media platform.

"Kim what happened to your leg?" asked a follower, while another hinted, "Kim, Kim, Kim… Your right leg is, uh…"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This user was shocked by the level of Instagram access afforded to the Kardashians to rectify any social media mistakes, "I can not believe #KimK has the power to delete one of her pictures of many on a post. Because it was wrongly Photoshopped!!! That picture isn’t there anymore! I want that power."