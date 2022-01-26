Meghan McCain Details Covid Battle: 'Much Rougher Than I Anticipated'

Getty

After "dodging" Covid for nearly two years, Meghan McCain revealed she and her husband Ben Domenech recently tested positive -- and it has not been a pleasant experience so far.

The former "View" cohost opened up about her family's battle with coronavirus in a new op-ed for the Daily Mail, revealing that she and the couple's daughter Liberty started isolating themselves from Ben when he started to feel unwell. Eventually, they got a hold of some rapid tests and found out both she and her husband were positive. Liberty, thankfully, never got sick.

Telling readers that they are both fully vaccinated, McCain said she still felt "shame' over the diagnosis - adding that, "I think there is a feeling of invincibility after somehow dodging the virus for so long."

Detailing their symptoms, McCain said "my husband and I got very sick -- more sick than the 'mild Omicron' headlines and Twitter streams suggested." She added that, even weeks after her positive test, she still wakes up "feeling the aftereffects of a cold in my throat, getting fatigued easily, and unable to taste food or smell anything normally."

She said that, overall, having Covid was "much rougher than I anticipated" given her fully-vaccinated status. "What I experienced wasn't mild, it wasn't easy, and I am still fearful of the unknown long-term side effects that I may experience," she asked.

The rest of her op-ed called out President Joe Biden, as she wondered why at-home tests are still so hard to come by. Though she still said Donald Trump holds blame for "bungling" the early days of the pandemic, McCain wrote she "had higher hopes" for the Biden administration.

"Biden and his feckless, moronic, isolated Titanic of an administration gets the blame now," she wrote. "It is not rational for me to think President Biden could stop a virus, however it is rational for me to believe he would help make the treatment, testing, and overall morale of the country better."