Ezra Miller Uploads Bizarre, Cryptic Message That Appears to Threaten Ku Klux Klan

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty

"Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now."

Ezra Miller's latest Instagram post has left their fans scratching their heads, even as it was most definitely not directed at them. Instead, the short video appears to be a threat levied specifically at the "Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan."

After genially saying hello to them after singling out the group, Miller said, "Look, if y’all wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, okay? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now -- and you know what I’m talking about -- and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s really what you want."

They then closed with a goodbye as chipper as their hello was, which only made the whole video even more unsettling with its tonal mismatch throughout.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Flash" and "Fantastic Beasts" star offered no further explanation as to what specifically they were talking about, with the video's caption offering no more clarity than the video itself.

"Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern," Miller wrote. "This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah."

All the confusion got Miller trending on social media as fans tried to process both his written and spoken words, while others just praised Miller for their activism.

Must-See Celebrity Instagram Photos Of The Week View Photos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.