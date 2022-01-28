Alicia Silverstone Gives The Finger to Body Shamers: 'I Think I Look Good'

Getty

"As if!"

Alicia Silverstone took to TikTok to send a message to her body shamers.

The "Clueless" actress gave the finger to her haters on Tuesday after she came across a photo of herself walking in a navy blue slip dress titled, "Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo."

In the short clip, Silverstone displays a screenshot of the photo and its offensive caption as she mouths the words to "abcdefu" by GAYLE and flashes her middle finger along with a smile.

She captioned the video, "Damn. I think I look good."

Fans and followers flocked to the comments to send supportive messages and agree with the 45-year-old actress and her sentiments.

One user quoted Silverstone's iconic line from "Clueless" and wrote, "As if!"

"If that's what they call fat, I'm in! Lol you look great!" one chimed in and another commented, "Girl you look good! They're just trying to make money off your haters."

"They are crazy," a follower confirmed. "The whole pic is a mood and you being barefoot and gorgeous is everything."

Alicia had previously opened up about dealing with comments involving her body image in the past. Back in April 2020 during an interview for "The Guardian", she opened up about the name-calling she had faced after her work as Batgirl in 1997's "Batman & Robin."

Silverstone had been coined as "Fatgirl" by paparazzi and tabloids who had shamed her body and at one point was even asked her bra size while she was doing press appearances.

"They would make fun of my body when I was younger," she said. "It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn't confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone's body shape, that doesn't seem like the right thing to be doing to a human."

At the time, she admitted that she had "stopped loving acting for a very long time" after the backlash she had received playing Batgirl.