Idina Menzel Pokes Fun at Travolta's Oscars Flub In TikTok 'Not My Name' Challenge

The Frozen Singer still does not know an 'Adele Dazeem'

Idina Menzel joined the fun in TikTok's new "Not My Name" challenge which led the Broadway legend down memory lane -- including her unwarranted turn as "Adele Dazeem."

The actress shared the challenge to both Instagram and TikTok on Thursday, putting together a compilation of her favorite roles.

They included Elphaba from "Wicked", Maureen in "Rent", Lea Michele’s mother Shelby on "Glee", Elsa from "Frozen", Vivian from Amazon's "Cinderella" and more.

Hilariously enough, the "Frozen" star ended her video with a brief clip of an embarrassing moment at the 2014 Academy Awards when John Travolta had mistakenly introduced her as "Adele Dazeem" moments before she sang the award winning song, "Let It Go."

She captioned the clip with a series of question marks and poked fun at the moment.

"My name is Idina, but they call me…#notmyname," the singer and actress captioned the post.

The challenge started to go viral among Hollywood celebs after Alicia Silverstone participated in the same video last week, other actresses who have made their own videos include Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon and Drew Barrymore.

Back in 2014 during an interview with Us Weekly, Travolta commented on the mistake.

"I've been beating myself up all day," he said at the time. "Then I thought … What would Idina Menzel say? She'd say, "Let it go, let it go!' Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy Frozen took home two Oscars [on] Sunday night!”

Idina also admitted that the flub had caught her off guard before her performance, "But then I just got back on track and reminded myself of where I was, and what a beautiful moment it was," she told Billboard the same month and revealed that Travolta had reached out to her privately to apologize. "He was really gracious and sent this gorgeous email, and we're buddies and it's all cool. Please. I mean, I've only benefited from it!"