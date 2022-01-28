Kate Hudson Says Her Brother Oliver Is Mother Goldie Hawn's Favorite

YouTube

"Oliver was the golden child. Oliver gets away with everything.”

Kate and Oliver Hudson clearly have a lot to talk about on their podcast "Sibling Revelry."

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to promote their show, the siblings playfully bickered as Kate, 42, revealed that Oliver, 45, had always been her mother Goldie Hawn's favorite.

Hudson told the audience that her older brother has always "got away with" everything, which was a "privilege" that she never received.

"Oliver was the golden child. Oliver gets away with everything," the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress laughed and added that he was "definitely the favorite, hands down."

When it comes to pointing fingers, Kate admitted that Oliver is usually the last to blame. "Mom will be like, 'How can you say that?' and I'll be like, 'Because, all actions point to him,'" she said and joked that she doesn't understand how he's retained the position as favorite for so long.

To add more proof to the claim, Oliver shared that Hawn has been making him breakfast every morning while staying with her during his home renovation.

"Mom cooks great breakfast in the morning," the "Cleaning Lady" actor proudly stated as host Stephen Colbert looked impressed and asked, "Your mother cooks you breakfast in the morning?"

"Yeah, biscuits and gravy," Oliver replied.

The actress also had a bone to pick with her older brother choosing to stay with their mother despite the fact she had bought the house they had grown up in and the proximity of her location to their other sibling's home, Wyatt Russell.

Kate began, "The irony of this ... [is that] I live seven blocks from my mother. ... I bought the house we grew up in. Our other brother [Wyatt Russell] lives, like, seven blocks from me."

"And Oliver has all kinds of places to be staying at with the kids — like, it would make more sense for, actually, Oliver and his wife and the kids to stay with me because then the cousins could be together, but he chose Mommy's house," she quipped.

Oliver laughed as he replied, "Well, you're not making biscuits and gravy in the morning."

In another segment of the interview, the siblings also admitted that they don’t watch each other's work on the big screen.

When Colbert asked Kate if she had watched Oliver's new series "The Cleaning Lady", the actress said that she had watched one episode, "I did," she said. "I watched the first one … I haven't seen the second episode yet. I've watched an episode so far. I watched the first. It's very good."

Oliver later revealed that the pair had stopped watching each other’s projects a long time ago, "I'm gonna let her off the hook here. We don't watch each other's stuff. I haven't seen — I've seen maybe a third of [Kate's] movies," he confessed.

Kate added, "For our family, the novelty has kind of worn off. There's so much work that's being done."

Despite growing up with famous parents, their parents had raised them in an environment of normalcy within their home.

"Look the impression is, of course, we are from famous parents – it's not an impression, it's a fact," Oliver said. "But within the four walls, it was a very normal family. Because they came from where they came from – which was nothing – they understood that and wanted to instill those values."

"They shared that value. They both had kids from other [relationships] and we became this melting pot of a family," Kate echoed. "Other than obviously balancing their own careers, it became their life purpose: We will have the best family."