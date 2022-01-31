Garcelle Beauvais Believes Erika Jayne Could Do 'More' to Show Compassion to Tom's Alleged Victims

YouTube/Getty

"I would just get rid of everything, all the gifts that he gave me," says Garcelle's cohost Loni Love.

Garcelle Beauvais and her cohosts on "The Real" chimed in on Erika Jayne's latest legal dilemma Monday -- after she was asked to hand over a pair of $750,000 diamond earrings allegedly purchased by estranged husband Tom Girardi with stolen money.

Girardi stands accused of using money from a client trust account at his old law firm Girardi & Keese to purchase the jewelry. According to TMZ, Jayne has agreed to surrender the diamonds to a third party until a final order is made -- and maintains her innocence in the situation.

Evan C. Borges, Erika's attorney, told the outlet "Even based on the incomplete hearsay evidence filed with the motion, the trustee has no claim based on Erika innocently receiving a gift of earrings 15 years ago from her now-estranged and then-extraordinarily wealthy husband."

After Garcelle, who also stars "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" with Erika, broke down the drama at the top of Monday morning's show, cohost Loni Love was the first to sound off in disbelief.

"Yeah. I mean, I don't know anything else to say. What he did, allegedly to those victims, is just horrible and I would just get rid of everything, all the gifts that he gave me," she said. "I know that that may seem extreme, but there are people that are still suffering to this day because they didn't receive the funds that they should have received, so I don't even see why this is a question."

"I don't know everything, but I feel like, if I was in Erika's shoes, I would do the same thing," added Garcelle. "I would give up the diamonds quickly. I believe she's giving them to a third party until it's decided if she does have to give them back."

"But I agree with you, there's so much more that she could do," Beauvais continued. "Even if she's not guilty of knowing everything that Tom was doing, but this is a way of saying, 'I have compassion for you and therefore take the jewelry, take the necklace.'"

Garcelle said that when Erika shows up for filming, she's "diamond-ed out" -- adding, "She's got a lot, so getting rid of those diamond earrings is not going to hurt her."

"If that was the last pair of diamonds I had, I'd still want to turn them over," said Adrienne Houghton. "Why is this even a discussion? If someone brought this to my attention and said, 'This may have been ...' I'd be like, 'Take them.' I would not want to be associated with any of it. I wouldn't want to be associated with the idea of it or even think these grand things I own came from that situation."

In the same discussion, Houghton and Love also recalled a run-in with Erika at Beauvais' birthday party -- where Jayne allegedly alluded to the fact her supporters were not white.

"She actually pointed to her own skin and said they are not this," Houghton said. "She said those are the people that are against me and the ones that are riding with me look like us. She did make a few good points on what she was saying at that time was that she really had no idea. But my thing is now that you do have an idea, you need to rectify the situation. She was genuinely saying that."

The discussion comes after Erika was dismissed from Tom's embezzlement and fraud lawsuit in Illinois.

But while Jayne is taking a victory lap with her friends and followers, the plaintiff's attorney Jay Edelson explained via Twitter that "we have not stopped pursuing Erika Jayne, just switching courts," adding, "We believe we can prove she benefitted from Tom's ponzi scheme."

Edelson explained that "the suit is being refiled in California (to avoid fights over jurisdiction). No chance we are letting Erika Jayne off the hook, especially given the evidence we have found."

Regardless of Edelson's plans, though, Jayne's attorney Evan Borges says this dismissal is a significant and meaningful development. In his own statement received by E! News, he said, "While Edelson retains the right to re-file in California, the dismissal of Erika from the federal lawsuit that triggered bankruptcies of Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi is extremely important."

"I'd like to see Edelson and everyone else take the high road going forward and not make accusations against Erika without evidence," he continued. "We want Edelson to get the most complete picture of the evidence as possible, and have no issue with further investigation. But the truth matters. Here, the truth is that Erika had no role in the Lion Air dealings, actions, or inaction as between the attorneys and their clients, and she never received any of the Lion Air client settlement funds.

Girardi and Jayne have been accused of embezzling $2 million from a settlement following a Boeing 737 crash that killed all 189 passengers in October 2018 intended to go to family members of victims in Illinois.