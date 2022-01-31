Rihanna Pregnant, Expecting First Child with A$AP Rocky

Getty

She proudly bared her baby bump in new PDA photos with her beau.

Surprise, Rihanna has more than love on the brain -- she's having a baby!

The singer and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky announced to the world on Monday that they're expecting their first child together. While the two have yet to make any formal statement about the pregnancy, they confirmed the news by posing for photos together in which her growing baby bump is front and center -- bare for the world to see.

The longtime friends reportedly started dating in 2020 and have been spotted out on the town with each other ever since. Speaking with GQ in 2021, A$AP Rocky reportedly started "beaming" when the reporter brought up his other half -- with the rapper calling her "the love of my life" and "my lady."

He added that it felt "so much better" to be in a relationship with her. "So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," he said, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

In that same interview, he was also asked whether he was ready to be a father.

"If that's in my destiny, absolutely," he answered at the time. "But like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

After the news started making headlines, Rihanna's famous friends and fans started celebrating on social media -- see their reactions below.

Rihanna just wanted to break the Internet real quick. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 31, 2022 @jemelehill

OMFG RIHANNA IS WITH CHILD IM GOING TO BE AN AUNT THANK U GOD 😫🥺🥺😭😭🥳🙏🏾🙌🏾 Congrats sis I’m soooo happy!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rvw4RqUblc — BIA (@BIABIA) January 31, 2022 @BIABIA