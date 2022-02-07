Vegas Tourist Tracked Down Weeks Later After Hitting Jackpot at Malfunctioning Slot Machine

Getty

This is one of the few times you WANT authorities tracking you down after a weekend in Vegas

An Arizona man was tracked down after unknowingly hitting the jackpot on a slot machine that malfunctioned and didn't inform him of his winnings.

Robert Taylor scored big at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 8 when a software error didn't tell him that he had won $229,999. By the time the casino was made aware of the mistake, Taylor had already returned to Arizona.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board frantically worked to track Taylor down and initiated an extensive investigation that included reviewing hours of surveillance footage across multiple casino properties and witness interviews.

In a press release shared on Twitter, James Taylor, chief of the Board's Enforcement Division, extended his gratitude to the agents who found Robert for "ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong."

PRESS RELEASE: Nevada Gaming Control Board Identifies and Informs Patron of Missed Jackpot. pic.twitter.com/ZiQaNDDVZD — Nevada Gaming Control Board (@NevadaGCB) February 4, 2022 @NevadaGCB

"The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with the strict regulation of the gaming industry, the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada," he continued.

"I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him."

Taylor added, "I'd also like to thank the Nevada Transportation Authority for their assistance in confirming the identity of the patron. This has been a great example of government working together for the benefit of the public."

On January 28, officials notified Robert of his prize winnings and the Gaming Control Board confirmed that he would travel to Las Vegas to collect his jackpot at Treasure Island this weekend.