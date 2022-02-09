Katy Perry Responds to Rumors She And Orlando Bloom Are Already Secretly Married

Getty

Katy Perry is setting the record straight -- she is still a bride to be!

During a virtual appearance on Australia's "Kyle and Jackie O Show", the "Roar" singer answered the question that had been on her fan's minds for months after she was photographed wearing a gold band on her finger.

Perry squashed all speculation and confirmed that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom have yet to undergo their nuptials.

"Have you and Orlando got married secretly or you just dragging this out? Or are you not sure? What's going on there?" host Kyle Sandilands asked.

The "California Girls" singer replied, "Well, no. It's a destination location...we're still trying for it to work out. But every couple of months it's like, new variant! New variant! New variant!"

Although wedding plans may be hard to solidify right now, the 37-year-old confirmed that when things meet an end with the pandemic, it's definitely time to "party."

Katy also addressed the infamous photos of her fiancé paddle boarding naked while on vacation in Sardinia five years ago.

"Have you got your husband-to-be wearing pants on holiday now after those photos?" Kyle cheekily asked. "Is he more 'proper' now that he's a dad? Is he doing dad things?"

The couple welcomed their first daughter back in 2020 and confirmed that Bloom had "not changed one bit."

"You can't put reins on that man! He's a wild stallion, and that's how I like it!" she laughed.

Katy and Orlando first began dating in 2016, before parting ways in February of 2017. Just five months later, the couple rekindled their romance and have been inseparable ever since.

They got engaged back in 2019, and this upcoming Valentine's day will mark the three year anniversary of the couple's engagement.

At the time, Perry spoke with host Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and revealed that the British actor had popped the question on a helicopter ride, but things hadn't gone quite as planned.

Bloom handed her a note and busted out champagne during the ride. "The champagne is, like, broken. The bottle is everywhere, and I'm still looking at the note," she said. "He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket. It rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne."