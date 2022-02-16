Kelly Clarkson Says She is 'So Broken' While Quarantining With Her Children

YouTube

Kelly Clarkson opened up about the good, the bad and the ugly while quarantining with her children.

During Tuesday's episode of her self-titled show, the 39-year-old virtually called into the show and told guest host Taraji P. Henson about her life at home with her two children River, 7, and Remington, 5.

The talk show host appeared on screen in a bathrobe, no makeup and an eye mask that read, "shhhh."

"Sometimes women don't rise," Clarkson joked. "Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining, and I'm so tired. I broke a nail. I'm so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You're welcome."

The "Voice" judge is currently quarantining after learning she and her family were exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Although Clarkson tested negative for the virus, she shared that she was taking quarantine measures just in case.

"I'm not even sick. It's so weird. Anyway, we're keeping it safe," she added.

Kelly also opened up about how she and her children have been passing the time at home, one of the family's main pastimes include re-watching Disney's "Encanto."

"When I watch a movie with my children, it's like watching three movies," she quipped. "We're watching 'Encanto' and then you're listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she's memorizing dialogue for a play."

The "Because of You" singer shares River and Remington with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock whom she was married to for seven years before filing for divorce in June 2020.