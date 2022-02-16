Shanna Moakler Reveals Whether She & Lamar Odom Talked Kardashians on Celebrity Big Brother (Exclusive)

CBS

Moakler also admits her "donkey" comment was "not one of my proudest or finest moments."

When Shanna Moakler and Lamar Odom were both revealed as "Celebrity Big Brother" Housemates this season, viewers started wondering just how much Kardashian tea we'd be getting from the two Kardashian-adjacent stars.

In the season premiere, Moakler even seemed a bit nervous when she saw Odom was in the house with her -- as she recalled how she once called Khloe a "donkey" when the two first got engaged. She worried he'd remember the barb, which she has since claimed was meant for Kim, not Khloe.

Speaking with TooFab following her elimination this week, Moakler confirmed the two never addressed it directly.

"No, I never mentioned the comment. It was not one of my proudest or finest moments," she said. "It's something I really would like to pretend never happened in my life. I talked about it on the show however, but no, I didn't."

"He definitely talked about his love still for Khloe and I thought that was nice," she added of Odom, who spoke at length during his time on the show about wanting a second chance with Khloe and his plans to contact her when he got out.

"Obviously, I mentioned that my ex is obviously engaged," added Moakler. "I don't think he knew that information. But otherwise, not too much into that family!"