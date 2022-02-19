A Guide To All Of Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas

Getty

"It was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow."

Nick Cannon really loves being a dad! If it seems like his brood of children is ever expanding, that's because it is! The entertainment personality just recently announced that he's expecting his eighth child -- and he's showing no signs of slowing down. Nick even recently expressed that he wants to have as many children as possible, as long as he can "healthily provide" for them.

"I'm having these kids on purpose! I didn't have no accident! Anybody who knows me…I'm at every basketball game, every martial arts practice, and people don't understand how I do it, but my children are my priority. It’s all about being present," Nick said when asked about his growing family.

While Nick is loving being a parent, not all of his children are shared with one mother. He's welcomed his babies with several different women, including his exes Mariah Carey and Brittany Bell. And even though his family may be larger than average, he seems like he's truly thriving as a father!

Get the details about all of Nick's baby mammas…

Children: Moroccan and Monroe, 10

Nick was good friends with Mariah Carey for several years before they began dating in 2008. Just six weeks after making their relationship official, the couple tied the knot in the Bahamas. In 2011, they welcomed their twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom Nick and Mariah affectionately call Roc and Roe. While the former pair split in 2014, they work together to co-parent their children and often reunite for important occasions.

"We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it's all unconditional love. All that other stuff just falls apart. I always want what's best for my children," Nick told Us Weekly .

Brittany Bell

Children: Golden, 4 and Powerful Queen, 2

Nick and model Brittany Bell were first linked in 2015, a year after his split from Mariah. The couple dated on and off and in February of 2017, they welcomed their son Golden. The duo reportedly split shortly after Golden's birth but reconciled in late 2020 when they were spotted celebrating Nick's 33rd birthday together. In December of that year, Brittany announced the arrival of their daughter Powerful Queen.

"The best gift ever ♥️ we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!! 👑Powerful Queen Cannon👑 came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL," Brittany wrote on Instagram .

Children: Zion and Zillion, 8 Months

Just a few months after the birth of Powerful Queen, it was announced that Nick was expecting twins with friend Abby De La Rosa. The DJ explained that she and Nick had actually first gotten pregnant in April of 2020 but had a miscarriage. From there on out, they began "manifesting" a second pregnancy and discovered they were expecting in October. The duo welcomed Zion and Zillion in June of 2021.

"First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby…Little did we know we would end up having twins. But yes, it was planned…Let me just add that this planning wasn't like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, 'You gotta be pregnant by this date.' It had already been a thought and it happened. It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow," Abby wrote on her Instagram story.

Children: Zen

About a week after Nick's twins were born, it was revealed that model Alyssa Scott had given birth to Nick's seventh child, Zen. Unfortunately, it was soon discovered that Zen had been building up fluid in his brain that turned out to be a malignant tumor. By Thanksgiving, Zen's health had taken a turn for the worse and Nick flew to Los Angeles to be by Alyssa’s side.

"This weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. We woke up on Sunday…and [went] to the ocean…and then I had to fly back to New York for the show. By the time I got in the car and was headed to the airport, I had to turn around," Nick tearfully shared on his show.

Bre Tiesi

Children: TBD

In January of 2022, pictures surfaced of Nick hosting a gender reveal party alongside model Bre Tiesi. Shortly after, Nick announced the news that the couple were expecting a son but had waited to share the news out of respect to Zen’s recent passing.

"So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?' No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away…All of the news was so unexpected…Even right now, that [photo] came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family I get to discuss it, I get to be open," Nick said on his show.