Molly Ringwald's Mother Just Accidentally Recreated Sixteen Candles Plot

Molly Ringwald was hit with a sense of deja vu after her mother accidentally forgot her birthday.

The "Sixteen Candles" star shared that her mother had forgotten her 54th milestone on February 18 in an Instagram post -- similar to her character Samantha Baker's sweet sixteen disaster in the classic 1980s film.

Ringwald shared a screenshot of a text exchange between herself and her mom, with the actress asking her, "That's it? You don't have anything else to say to me today?"

"I didn't realize it was the 18th today," her mom sheepishly replied. "Happy birthday! I haven't got your present in the mail. Will do very soon."

The "Riverdale" actress then referenced her role in the '80s coming of age movie and wrote back, "Life imitates art."

"How true. It took me a few more years to forget," Ringwald's mother replied as the actress responded with a single laughing emoji.

Ringwald captioned her post, "Actual conversation with my mom today."

In addition to her mother's birthday faux pas, the former '80s "it girl" posted a tribute to John Hughes who died in 2009 at age 59.

"Thinking about John Hughes and this birthday we share," she captioned the black and white photo of the duo. "I like to imagine him somewhere making the best mixed tapes."

Back in 2021, Molly spoke to Vogue for the 35th anniversary of her movie "Pretty in Pink" where she elaborated on her now "complicated" relationship with Hugh's directorial films that helped launch her career.

"I recognize that those films are so meaningful for generations of people. I feel very protective of them, but at the same time I also have complicated feelings toward them," she admitted. "I definitely feel like they're flawed, and there are things I don't like about them — the lack of diversity in particular always bothers me."

"I'm more conflicted about 'The Breakfast Club' and 'Sixteen Candles' than 'Pretty in Pink', which I feel is actually the least problematic of the three."