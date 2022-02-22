Khloe Kardashian Posts Adorable Photos of 3-Year-Old True -- And the Outfit Has a Jaw-Dropping Price Tag

Instagram/Getty

The toddler's purse alone cost around $1000

Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson, may only be three years old, but she's already on her way to becoming a style icon.

Khloe, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post photos of her daughter rocking a chic outfit -- and it turns out the stylish ensemble didn't come cheap as it features a few designer items.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the pics, True can be seen sporting a tan-colored sweatsuit and handbag, a colorful tie-dye puffer jacket, pink socks and fuzzy brown boots.

The toddler's purse -- the Prada Mini Tessuto bag -- goes for about $1000 on The Real Real. True's Khrisjoy jacket and Moschino Kids boots also have high price tags and originally retail at $705 and $248 on FarFetch, respectively.

The 3-year-old showed off her modeling skills in the photos, striking a series of poses, including the first shot in which True didn't look directly into the camera and posed with her right hand resting on her chin.

"🤎 where did this pose come from lol 🤎," Khloe, 37, wrote in the caption of the post, which also featured a super cute, short clip of True getting ready for the camera.

"Wait," True says in the video. She stops posing to quickly fix her braids. She then smiles again and says, "Cheese!" Khloe can be heard softly chuckling at her daughter.

Fans and celebrities alike commented on Khloe's post, including Vanessa Bryant, Adrienne Bailon and Demi Lovato.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️," Bryant commented, while Bailon wrote, "So gorgeous 💕💕💕."

"Omg KHLOE SHES ADORABLE," Lovato said.

Khloe has shared photos of True rocking or carrying designer pieces in the past.

Earlier this month, "KUWTK" alum posted an adorable shot of True posing alongside a pink bedazzled Judith Leiber bag. The sparkly purse retails for $4,195 on the brand's website.

Meanwhile, last February, Khloe shared several photos of True -- whom she called her "little fashionista" -- sporting a stylish outfit. The ensemble included a $1500 Louis Vuitton crossbody purse and Fendi combat boots, which retail for about $500, per Hollywood Life.