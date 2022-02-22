Shanna Moakler's BF Matthew Rondeau Reveals Their Relationship Status, Addresses Lamar Odom Rumors

Instagram

Shanna Moakler's on-again-off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau is opening up about where the pair stand following the rumors that they have called it quits.

On Monday, the model took to his Instagram Story to reveal the couple's relationship status after the duo was reportedly going through a rough patch in the wake of Moakler's time on "Celebrity Big Brother," during which Moakler and fellow Houseguest Lamar Odom seemed to be flirting with one another in the house.

Rondeau, 29, addressed the situation, while also revealing why he deleted photos of Moakler, 46, from his Instagram and temporarily unfollowed her.

"What I saw and what I heard on the live feeds between Shanna and Lamar was unacceptable, and I was not happy about those word exchanges as I stated earlier," he began. "However, I did not unfollow and delete the pictures between Shanna and I because of that. There are more personal reasons why I deleted and unfollowed Shanna at the time however that is NO ONE'S business other than Shanna’s and my own."

The actor went on to say that he is "NOT jealous" of Odom "or any other man."

"I'm very confident in myself and know my self-worth and what I have to offer," he wrote. "Shanna and I truly do love one another and just never want to let each other go."

Rondeau added, "Even though Shanna and I are on again off again, are [sic] love always remains ON and grows stronger no matter what obstacles we face. So please everyone retract your negative comments and judgments elsewhere. Myself and Shanna do not deserve them."

Moakler spoke to TooFab following her exit from "Celebrity Big Brother" earlier this month and revealed the two are "working" on their relationship.

"I haven't seen anything. I haven't seen all the headlines or social media so I'm not 100% what's going on but, yes, he's the first person I got to see and it was amazing," the model told TooFab at the time when asked about all the media coverage the two sparked while she was sequestered away from the rest of the world.

"We're working on things and just moving forward the best that we can," she added.

Before the model was on the show, everything between her and Rondeau seemed promising -- as the latter was photographed shopping for what appeared to be an engagement ring to surprise her with when her time on the show wrapped. But then, things took a turn.

The first inkling something was amiss came from also-eliminated Houseguest Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave's Two T's in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge -- in which Mellencamp claimed Rondeau slid into her DMs following her exit.

Then, according to a report from TMZ, Rondeau was not happy with what he perceived as flirting between Moakler and Odom during their time together on the show. While he reportedly understood it's all a game show, per the outlet's sources, he felt boundaries were being crossed and admitted that he was reconsidering proposing to Moakler.

However, Moakler later told TMZ that she's not interested in Odom romantically and said she understood why Rondeau was upset.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Moakler and Rondeau were seen making out in public while in San Diego, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The two have dated on and off since 2020.

The "Celebrity Big Brother" finale airs February 23 at 8 p.m. on CBS.