Oliver Hudson Shares Vulnerable Video From When He Stopped Anxiety Medication

"It's been really gnarly for me. It's been crushing. Debilitating. Just scary honestly."

Oliver Hudson is sharing his journey with mental health.

The actor posted a video this week from June last year when he had gone off his anxiety medication.

"I'm compelled in this moment," he began in the vulnerable video. "I went off my Lexapro about three months ago."

"I was on it for about five and a half years for anxiety," Oliver explained. "It's been really gnarly for me. It's been crushing. Debilitating. Just scary honestly. Scary...at times."

"But in this moment right now I feel good," he shared. "I feel f--king great. And it may be fleeting. In an hour I might be back to where I was but I'm going to just bathe in normalcy, for a moment."

He captioned the post: "So this was June 30th of last year. I was in throes of intense anxiety. There were moments, very few, where I felt normal. I was gonna post this then but got nervous that it was too self indulgent and it very well may be but f--k it.. I just came upon it and thought I’d share.. #seriousoliver".

Gwyneth Paltrow showed her support while sister Kate Hudson wrote, "I love you Oliver 💫".

In December, Oliver told People: "My whole summer was really difficult. I went off of Lexapro, my antidepressant, and I thought, 'I'm done with it. I don't need it anymore.' And whatever happened, I needed it."

"And I tried to fight it off all summer, but it was just really going back to my 20s, horrible, horrible," he continued. "And so I was like, 'You know what? I'm not ready. I have to go back on it. And even me out now, it's just mental health.' It's figuring it out and making sure that you're in the right place."