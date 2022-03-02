Lauren London On Learning to Cope After Life Got 'Derailed' by Nipsey Hussle's Death

Getty

"Because at the end of the day as much control as we think we have, we do not."

Lauren London is sharing some of the lessons she's learned.

The 37-year-old actress made an appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast "On Purpose" on Tuesday to open up about how she's been able to cope since the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle almost three years ago.

"When you have this plan for your life, as you should, if or when that gets derailed, and you have plan B now to go off that you didn't plan on, it is the ultimate test of surrender," London confessed to host Shetty. "Because at the end of the day as much control as we think we have, we do not."

The "True Story" actress said that when life takes its course "surrendering" to the things we cannot control is an act of courage.

"It's actually very powerful to surrender — we think that it's a weakness, but it's so much power in letting go and flowing with the river because life is going to do what it's going to do," she continued. "We are all going to get chin-checked by life one way or another — so I might as well focus on my enlightenment and roll with the river and not fight with the rocks."

Lauren and Nispey dated for six years before his death in 2019, they share a son Kross Ermias, 5. She is also a mother to 12-year-old Kameron Samuel Ari who she co-parents with her ex-fiance Lil Wayne. Back in 2019, Hussle was gunned down outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles, California.

In April of 2021, London spoke of her decision to return to acting after Hussle’s death in order to set an example for her sons.

She told Entertainment Tonight that actor and friend Michael B. Jordan had come to her with a proposition to mark her return to the big screen.

"Michael reached out to me as a friend and he was so unsure if I was even going to ever work again," London admitted. "And he was like, 'Look, I'm unsure if this is what you want to do, but I have to follow my intuition, I have to ask you if can you just read the script.'"

She recalled thinking of her children when she accepted the offer, "We can't stop, you know? We do have a purpose, all of us, and it's important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball, because I curled up in a ball for a long time."