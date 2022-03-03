Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett Began a New Relationship the Same Month Their Daughter Was Born

Getty

"She saved me. But I'm heartbroken for her. She's his next victim."

The bad blood between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett continues.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star took to Instagram on Wednesday to provide new details behind her split from her ex-fiance.

In the comments section of an Instagram post -- in which the user accused Emmett of being a "narcissist" -- Kent claimed that Emmett had started a new relationship with a 23-year-old woman the same month their daughter Ocean was born in March 2021.

"Let's talk about it. I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was," Lala, 31, began in her comment. "He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021- the month I gave birth."

The reality star alleged that Randall and the other woman "'traveled' together while I was home with ocean, and working on my brand. I thought he was working, because that's what he said he was doing."

"I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter- but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn't return ocean to the home," she claimed. "But if he felt we were good and he was in control again, I was able to leave the house. I did what I had to do to leave the relationship with my baby. His new 23 year old girlfriend was 'basically living' in the home 2 days after I left."

Lala then described the revelation as "just the tip of the iceberg" and that while she was able to leave her relationship, "my daughter is in the hands of a broken court system. Narcs thrive when they are under a microscope. I am not blind to what is going on, tho."

When a fan asked the TV personality if Emmett was still dating the 23-year-old, she confirmed their relationship and clarified that she isn't angry with the woman. Rather, Kent feels as if "she saved me. But I'm heartbroken for her. She's his next victim."

Emmett has yet to publicly address the allegations.

Back in February, another fan submitted an anonymous query to a gossip account on Instagram, and Kent had responded to the question on her personal account in a since expired IG Story per People, "I worry about a lot of things. But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened."

"It will be an open conversation," Lala continued. "No matter what, I am her mama - which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person." The Bravo star added that she is striving to ensure Ocean will feel "strong, safe, and loved" and will "be unbreakable."