How Camila Cabello Handled Accidental 'Flash' on Live Television

Getty

Camila Cabello is cool as a cucumber despite an unforeseen mishap with her wardrobe.

On Monday March 7, the 25-year-old singer made an appearance on "The One Show" to promote her new single "Bam Bam". When one of the show's hosts asked Cabello to hit her favorite dance move from the music video, she had an unfortunate slip with her top on camera.

Camila was wearing light wash jeans and a red flowy button up shirt when she stood up to reveal that she had unbuttoned her pants to accommodate the big lunch she had eaten before her virtual appearance.

"I actually undid one of my pants because I just had a sandwich and I gotta make it easy for myself today," she joked. After the "Cinderella" actress buttoned up her pants, she moved to show off her "step step step hit" salsa groove when her top slipped off of her shoulder and revealed her right breast.

Without skipping a beat, she casually replied, "I just flashed you," before knocking out her entire dance routine.

"I hope you didn't see nipple," Cabello quipped.

Fans were quick to acknowledge the artist's professional response to the incident that was broadcast on live television.

"Camila Cabello's response to her nip slip was so well played off I would not have been able to keep my cool," one fan tweeted, and another joked, "Camila Cabello is 25 and handled a nip slip on live national telly better than I, a 34 year old, can handle finding out we've run out of milk."

"Camila handled that nip slip like a f—king boss. She seems so lovely," another user tweeted.

Cabello took to TikTok herself to address her accidental flashing. In the short clip, the "Havana" singer lip syncs the lyrics, "I wish I had a time machine," with the words "when my stylist asked me if I wanted nipple covers and I said no" written on screen.

Camila also recently opened up about her split with her longtime boyfriend Shawn Mendes during an appearance on Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's "New Music Daily."

She addressed the break up for the first time since the split in November and shared a piece of advice that her mother often gives her when dealing with heartbreak and tough situations.