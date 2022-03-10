Amanda Bynes Shares Heart Face Tattoo Removal Update Ahead of Conservatorship Court Date

Instagram

The actress thanked her fans and supporters on her refreshed Instagram page ahead of her efforts to end the conservatorship that she has been living under since 2013.

A conservatorship that she has been living under for almost ten years isn't the only thing Amanda Bynes is working to get rid of.

The former child star shared a series of updates to her new Instagram page where she thanked her fans for their support ahead of her court date, and also shared a video revealing that she is in the process of having the small heart tattoo on her cheek removed.

On Monday, Bynes' kicked off her page with a brief video close-up of her face, with the tattoo still prominent under her glasses. The actress told her fans, "My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all for your love and support."

Bynes has been under a conservatorship since August 2013. Initially a temporary situation, with her mother Lynn in place as her conservator following her allegedly erratic and potentially dangerous behavior -- as well as a psychiatric hopsitalization -- in October 2014, it became a full and ongoing conservatorship.

Her parents "100 percent support" Bynes' decision to end the conservatorship. Tamar Arminak, the parents' attorney, told NBC News in February, "The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news. The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her."

According to Bynes' own lawyer, David A. Esquibias, Bynes' conservatorship can end "when it is no longer convenient for Amanda." While she just completed a health status report and has another scheduled for two years from now, those do not mean the conservatorship is binding until then.

It looks as if Bynes is wanting to put her best face forward. Just a couple of days later, she shared a new video with the heart tattoo noticeably faded.

"Tattoo removal process..." she captioned the silent video where she removes her glasses to zoom in and show the progress. She also bid goobye to her "ombré hair" in another post, with her tresses appearing all black now.

Fans first got a look at the surprising ink back in December 2019 with no explanation from Bynes, but it looks like she's ready to say goodbye. Bynes is still going strong with her fiancé, Paul Michael, whom she began dating in 2019 after meeting in rehab. Her IG profile picture is a shot of the two of them together.

The hearing to address ending Bynes' conservatorship is scheduled for March 22. With her conservator/mother Lynn supporting the petition, and the status of how her conservatorship is structured, Bynes appears optimistic that things will go well.