The Epic Way Chrishell Stause Got Revenge on a Man Who Sent Her Unsolicited Nudes

Getty

The "Selling Sunset" star's fans better think twice before they send her inappropriate shots in the future.

Chrishell Stause got the best revenge on an Instagram user who sent her an explicit photo.

The "Selling Sunset" star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to reveal how she responded after a man sent her an "unsolicited d--- pic" in her direct messages. And it was absolutely epic.

"PSA: I don't love opening DM's to unsolicited 🍆 pics (NO ONE DOES)," Chrishell, 40, wrote in a message, before sharing how she handled the situation. "I sent it to a guys mom today."

"(Respectually used '💩' to cover some for her sake)," she continued. "He had just tagged her for International Women's Day soooooo please don't send those to me guys 😆😅."

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum went on to tell her fans and followers that she will take similar action in the future. "I won't post them," Chrishell said. "But I will send them to your mom or your sister or gf...😎."

In another post, the real estate agent shared a selfie of herself posing in the mirror. Alongside the pic, Chrishell wrote, "The girl you don't want saying hi to your mom in the dm's😆😅🙋🏻." She also added a gif that read: "Hi Mom!"

Instagram

Meanwhile, speaking of International Women's Day, Chrishell posted a sweet tribute to the important women in her life, including her "Selling Sunset" co-stars.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a photo of herself and her fellow castmates from the Netflix reality series on Instagram.

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay 👑🥳. Constantly inspired by so many women in my life!," Chrishell captioned the post. "You guys have come to know a few of them from #SellingSunset but to all of the others-you know who you are!"

"Celebrate your power today👑," she added, before ending her post with a quote from W.E.B. Du Bois that read: "IN THIS WORLD THERE IS NO FORCE EQUAL TO THE STRENGTH OF A WOMAN DETERMINED TO RISE."