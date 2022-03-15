Sandra Bullock Spent A LOT of Time with 'Stupid Naked' Channing Tatum's Manhood in The Lost City

Getty

Sandra Bullock now knows Channing Tatum on a whole new level.

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on March 14, the "Blindside" star revealed that she had been very up close and personal with Tatum while he was shooting nude scenes for their new movie "The Lost City."

Bullock exclaimed that the "Magic Mike" actor was "stupid naked" in their upcoming movie and while filming a scene involving pulling leeches off of Channing's body, she told host Stephen Colbert that she was "fully there" as his naked body was not computer-generated.

"Full-on, face-to-face, with the landscape," Sandra noted. "I had to spend some time down there. Just making sure uh, no leeches. I had a lot to say to it."

Colbert then asked the 57-year-old actress if her on-screen reaction in the film was because her co-star was well endowed.

"Let's just say that I honestly didn't notice," she laughed and replied. "When you are down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done. I looked at his left thigh. I had to look down where it might be, but I focused more on the left inner thigh."

While promoting her new film, the star spoke to Entertainment Tonight and admitted that "The Lost City" would be her last on-screen appearance in a while after her decision to take a temporary hiatus from Hollywood.

"Right now -- [I] don't know how long that'll be -- I need to be in the place that makes me happiest," said Bullock, who is mom to 12-year-old son, Louis, and 10-year-old daughter, Laila.

"I take my job very seriously when I'm at work and it's a 24/7 [job]," she continued. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's it."

The Oscar winner added that she's not sure "how long or how short" her break will be, but said it's "where I'm gonna be for a while."

When asked what "mom-tivities" she's "looking forward to the most," Bullock quipped, "You know, "Servicing their every need. Their social calendar."

Bullock also shared that her kids will attend their first-ever premiere soon and will see "The Lost City," the action-adventure romantic comedy in which she stars alongside Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt and more.

"I've never had them come to a premiere -- they'll backdoor it -- though Laila really wants to be on the carpet, and I was like, 'It's not happening.' They get to see it and they all get to invite a friend. This will be the first time out of this sort of dark cloud of the pandemic that they get to feel some kind of feeling of normalcy."