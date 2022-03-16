Kevin Hart Sent Video Message For Traci Braxton Before Her Death

Getty

"You are loved in return for the love that you have given."

Kevin Hart sent Traci Braxton a sweet message before her death.

In a post to Instagram, Traci's sister, Toni Braxton, shared a video of the 42-year-old comedian leaving Traci a series of heart warming words of support after learning of her cancer diagnosis.

In the short clip, Hart told Traci that he had learned that she was a fan and wanted to send love her way.

"I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given," he stated. "I wanna tell you that my prayers are with you, I wanna tell you to be strong, I wanna tell you to stay positive."

Kevin continued, "And I wanna tell you that you have an amazing family and support system around you that are doing their best to try to just keep you positive, uplift you in every way possible. I hope this video does that in some type of way."

The "Jumanji" star told the late singer that he would keep her in his prayers and concluded his message by saying, "Most importantly, my heart is smiling because of you. Thank you so much."

Her sister Toni captioned the sweet video, "A lot of people didn't know about Traci's (@therealtracibraxton) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private, however special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes... you were her favorite. We really appreciate you."

Over the weekend Toni and the rest of the Braxton sisters posted a loving tribute to their late sister alongside a black and white photo of the group.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," the message began. "Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly."