Leah Remini Tackles Jennifer Lopez, Calls Her 'Jerk Off' in Pool Video For THIS Reason

Getty

"Just be normal once!"

Leah Remini has a bone to pick with Jennifer Lopez...

In a short video posted to Remini's TikTok account, the actress shared a hilarious reaction to Lopez' outfit and overall glam for a day at the pool.

"Jen had asked me to meet her by the pool, right?" she began her video, turning the camera on herself to show viewers her makeup-free face with a casual baseball cap. "Here's me — normal. Look at this one! Head wrap! Jewelry! Can you be ugly once? Just be normal once!"

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"You're such a jerk-off!" Remini joked as she tackled the "Hustlers" star as they burst into a fit of laughter.

The celebrity best friends met back when Lopez had been dating Marc Anthony.

Back then Leah was aware of Jennifer's star power and recalled hoping that the "Jenny From The Block" singer wasn't as glamorous as she seemed in real life.

"I was friends with Marc Anthony, and then he started dating Jennifer, and he was doing a film. I went to the premiere and he said, 'You have to meet Jennifer!' And he was telling Jennifer, 'You have to meet Leah and Angelo [Pagan],' my husband," Remini told Entertainment Tonight during a 2018 interview.

"So, we went to the premiere hoping she was gonna be ugly in real life," Remini laughed. "And then, when I was approaching her, I was like, 'I hope it's the lighting. Maybe she just looks good in here,' and as I got closer I was like, 'Oh damn, there's a lot of light right here and she looks really pretty."

"I even said that! I said, 'Goddamnit, why the f**k why are you so f**king pretty?' And she laughed," continued Remini. "[Then] I was like, 'Ugh, I hope she's dumb, ya know? I was like, 'She could be dumb!' I wanted to find something and I didn't."