Tom Hanks Surprises Pittsburgh Bride, Joins Wedding Shoot

Getty

Tom Hanks gave a Pittsburgh couple a wedding day surprise they'll never forget.

On Saturday March 19, Luke and Grace Gwaltney got married at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland, Pittsburgh but prior to their "I do's" Grace and her bridal party had decided to take photos before the ceremony at the Fairmont Pittsburgh when the two-time Oscar award winning actor appeared and asked to take a photo with the bride.

"So we were all walking from the hotel to the limo, and out of nowhere, he pops up and just says, 'My name is Tom Hanks! Can I take a photo with the bride?'" recalled wedding photographer Rachel Rowland in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We all started screaming and were pretty much in shock."

The bride and her party then quickly exited the limo to pose for a picture with Hanks.

"He was just as wonderful and charming as you'd assume," Rowland remarked. "His wife, Rita [Wilson], was there and got in some photos, too."

Shortly after Hanks and Wilson wished the bride luck on her marriage and left the scene, "And we were all just there with our jaws on the floor."

Rowland took to Instagram to retell the story of her celebrity encounter, she shared a carousel of images of the Gwaltney couple and featured a group photo with the 65-year-old actor at the end of the slide show.

She captioned the post, "I'd like to say a photo bomb from Tom Hanks was the best part of yesterday but honestly I'd be lying. (No offense to the GOAT)."

Gwaltney and her bridal entourage weren't the only party that was in for a surprise. Hanks is currently in Pittsburgh filming a new project titled, "A Man Called Otto", and 35-year-old mother Ashley Glass was in for a shock when the production for the film began to film in her neighborhood.

Glass and her 2-year-old son were watching the production when Hanks noticed them and walked over to wave.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God, he's walking over here!'" Glass told the Post-Gazette. "I hurried up and got my phone. He came over and was talking to us. I was starstruck. I didn't even know what to say."

"I was in shock, honestly, I couldn't even say anything but, 'Oh my God, oh my God!'" she continued.