Shonda Rhimes' 19-Year-Old Daughter Has Never Seen Grey's Anatomy — and That's the Best Compliment Ever

Getty

Harper Rhimes is "horrified" her friends watch her mom's show about love and sex.

Shonda Rhimes' daughter has never watched an episode of Grey's Anatomy — and her mom thinks that's awesome.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the television producer said 19-year-old Harper Rhimes is "horrified" that all her friends watch the sexually-charged medical drama, that she created.

"My youngest daughters are 8 and 9, so they're far too young to watch it or even care, which is good," the head writer and exec producer replied, when asked if any of her girls binge watched the show.

"And I have a 19-year-old who finds it horrifying that I've written a show that all of her friends have seen multiple times," she added. "And so she has never seen it."

But rather than being offended, the TV mogul regards this as "the best compliment ever."

"I think about it like, her mother wrote a show that tells all her friends what to think about love and sex," she said. "So she's not interested in watching it, and I think that that's a very good thing."

The multi-award winning Seattle-based drama, currently in its 18th season, was the first of many Shondaland hits, including spin off Private Practice, Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, and Bridgerton.