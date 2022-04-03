Here's Who's Actually Performing at the 2022 Grammys

Getty

"Maybe one day, a younger girl's going to watch my performance many times and think that it's cool."

There's been more than a few twists and turns when it comes to performers at this year's Grammy awards! With all the recent drama surrounding Kanye West's alleged performance ban, viewers are wondering who will actually be taking the stage at the ceremony this weekend.

While Kanye's appearance is still up in the air, the Recording Academy has arranged plenty of other impressive performers to entertain the audience in between awards. From seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish to newcomer Olivia Rodrigo to K-pop superstars BTS, the Grammys have a packed lineup. And with a special tribute in the works for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, it's sure to be an emotional ceremony not to be missed.

The 2022 Grammys will air on Sunday, April 3 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on CBS.

Here's who you can expect to see on stage…

During the show, Broadway stars including Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. are set to take the stage in a special In Memoriam tribute to Stephen Sondheim. The group will be performing a variety of songs penned by the late Broadway legend who wrote iconic musicals like "West Side Story," "Into The Woods" and "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

2. Billie Eilish

Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish will be taking the stage at the ceremony this weekend alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas. Billie is up for seven awards during the evening including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Happier Than Ever." Her record of the same name is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will be celebrating her five nominations with a performance during this year's award ceremony. The six-time Grammy winner is up for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Right On Time." She's also nominated twice in the Song of the Year category for "Right On Time" as well as her collaboration with Alicia Keys, "A Beautiful Noise."

Country music duo Brothers Osborne are also set to take the stage this weekend. The real-life brothers are up for two awards this year, including Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song "Younger Me” and Best Country Album for "Skeletons."

5. BTS

K-pop superstars BTS will be returning to the Grammys stage for another highly anticipated performance. While their 2021 appearance was filmed in South Korea, the band will be traveling to Las Vegas this year to sing in front of lucky Grammy attendees. Although two group members have recently tested positive for Covid and will be unable to join in, the rest are still set to perform. This year they may even take home their first Grammy as they're nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song "Butter."

Country star Chris Stapleton will also once again be taking the Grammys stage. The five-time Grammy winner is up for three different awards during the evening, including Best Country Solo Performance for "You Should Probably Leave," Best Country Song for "Cold" and Best Country Album for his 2020 release "Starting Over."

7. Foo Fighters

12-time Grammy winners the Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform during this weekend’s award show but it's unclear if they'll move forward with the appearance following the untimely passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins. With all upcoming tour dates canceled, a full band appearance seems unlikely, although the Recording Academy is reportedly arranging a tribute to the late drummer. While the band hasn't made a statement about their plans surrounding the show, the group is up for three awards, including Best Rock Performance for "Making A Fire," Best Rock Song for "Waiting On A War," and Best Rock Album for their 2021 release "Medicine At Midnight."

H.E.R. is no stranger to the Grammys stage and will be returning again this year. The four-time winner is also up for eight awards including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album for her 2021 release "Back Of My Mind." She's also nominated for Song Of The Year and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Fight For You" as well as Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for "Damage."

Rapper Jack Harlow will be taking the Grammys stage for the first time this weekend while celebrating his two nominations for his work on Lil Nas X's album "Montero." His contributions to the release have earned him nominations in the Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album of the Year categories.

This year's leading nominee Jon Batiste will be performing at the ceremony after receiving an impressive 11 nods from the Recording Academy. Among his nominations are a nod for Record of the Year for "Freedom" and Album Of The Year and Best R&B Album for "We Are." He's also up for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for "Cry."

Two-time Grammy winner Lil Nas X will once again be performing at the annual award show, presumably alongside his collaborator Jack Harlow. This year, the musician is up for five awards, including Album of the Year for "Montero" as well as Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

Nas will be returning to the Grammys stage this year after last performing alongside Lil Nas X in 2020. Not only will he be taking the stage, but he's also up for two nominations, including Best Rap Song for "Bath Salts" and Best Rap Album for his 2021 release "King's Disease II."

13. Olivia Rodrigo

Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo is set to take the Grammys stage for the very first time this weekend. The young musician is nominated for a whopping seven awards, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year for "Sour." Her song "Drivers License" is also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, while "Good 4 U" got a nod in the Best Music Video category.