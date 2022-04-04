Aly & AJ's Tour Bus 'Caught In the Crossfire' of Sacramento Shooting That Killed Six

Getty

Six people were killed and 12 injured in a shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning, just outside the Crest Theatre where music duo Aly & AJ had a concert. And, according to the pair, their tour bus was "caught in the crossfire" as gunshots rang out.

On Sunday just before noon, Aly and AJ Michalka tweeted about the situation from their official account, sending a message of support to the victims and their families.

Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country. — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) April 3, 2022 @alyandaj

"Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento. All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today," they posted. "We're praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe."

"Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok," they added. "Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today."

The two concluded, "We have to do something about gun violence in this country."

Gunfire broke out around 2am, as a large crowd gathered near 10th and K streets. The Crest Theatre is located just one building away from that intersection. Three men and three women were killed in the shooting, while 12 were injured.

"Investigators are working to identify those responsible for this horrific act," Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester told CNN Sunday afternoon. "We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings. And we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters."

The suspects are still at large.

President Biden released a statement on Sunday about the shooting, saying that, "once again" the country "mourns for another community devastated by gun violence."

"Families forever changed. Survivors left to heal wounds both visible and invisible," he continued, before thanking first responders. "We know these lives were not the only lives impacted by gun violence last night. And we equally mourn for those victims and families who do not make national headlines."

He also issued a call to action, asking Congress to make bigger moves on gun control.