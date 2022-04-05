Kailyn Lowry Learns 'Upsetting' and 'Unforgivable' Info about Vee and Ex Javi on Teen Mom 2 (Exclusive)

MTV/Instagram

Lowry was not happy after learning her podcast cohost was "being deceitful" with her ex.

Looks like Briana DeJesus isn't the only costar Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry has drama with as the new season continues to unfold.

After taking a break from the show due to DeJesus linking up with Lowry's ex Chris Lopez for a podcast, Kailyn returns on Tuesday's new episode -- and immediately finds herself in another mess involving a different ex and podcast.

Lowry has hosted the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast with Vee Rivera -- the wife of Kail's ex, Jo Rivera -- for a couple years now, coming a long way from their rocky start. But, on tonight's new hour, Lowry reveals there's trouble in paradise.

"I'm still getting used to having cameras around again and on top of that, I just found out something about Vee that's really upsetting," she explained in a voiceover. "We still have our podcast together, but I'm not sure what's gonna happen now, so I want some advice from [costar Leah Messer]."

Calling Messer up on Zoom, Lowry broke down what's been going on with Vee.

"Basically what happened is a couple months ago, [her other ex Javi Marroquin] and I got into a huge fight and he didn't want me talking about him on my podcast with Vee and he basically alluded to her being deceitful," she revealed. "So I texted her and Javi in a group text and I said, 'Whatever it is, lay it all out there.'"

"So Vee comes into my office and she's like, 'I told Javi about your pregnancy with Lux.' Javi told me that back 4 years ago, Vee hit him up on social media and was like, 'I'm tired of you looking stupid, I'll tell you everything, let's meet up,'" she continued, saying the two met up at a Target parking lot.

It gets worse.

"She didn't just leak my pregnancy to him, she told him, which is a complete lie, that my miscarriage that I had with him may not have been his," Lowry continued. "But I've never cheated on him and that was a planned pregnancy, so for her to place doubt in his mind, that, to me, that part was unforgivable because up until this day Javi will say, 'I don't even know if that baby was mine.'"

After Lowry sent Rivera a text explaining how she felt about the whole situation, Kail said she received one from Vee in return apologizing. Messer reacted with a single, "Damn," before wondering whether this all meant Lowry no longer wanted to continue the podcast with Vee. "I genuinely don't know," she replied.