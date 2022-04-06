Paula Patton Reacts to Getting ROASTED Over Her Mom's Fried Chicken Recipe

Getty

She wasn't expecting the cock-a-doodle-don't her viral chicken video would elicit

Paula Patton doesn't cook her fried chicken like most, and she says that's okay.

When the 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her mother's fried chicken recipe on March 4, she wasn't expecting the cock-a-doodle-don't her chicken would make.

After Patton shared her instructions, fans and followers went wild on the internet, and criticized the process from the method to her own cooking ability.

Most people took issue with how the "Mission Impossible" actress washed her raw chicken and seasoned the meat while it was cooking in the grease.

Despite the commotion that resulted from the now viral video, Paula has proven herself to be a good sport and promised to take the constructive criticism to heart in a new video posted to Instagram responding to the backlash.

"It's all good because everybody's got their own way of making things," Patton smiled "And I'll take suggestions, I'll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I'm gonna always make my mom's chicken the way she did it. We put the seasoning in the oil and all that. It's just the way we do it."

One user reposted a TikTok video reacting to Paula's cooking skills to Twitter, captioning the post, "Paula Patton just ruined my day."

The TikTok user shared the same sentiments as many, displaying utter disbelief over the Patton family method of washing chicken, dropping it unseasoned into the pan and then sprinkling the seasonings over the meat.

Paula Patton just ruined my day.

"In the grease?," she exclaimed. "You're seasoning grease!"

Another tweeted, "Paula Patton didnt wash her chicken properly, didnt season it, didnt season the flour, seasoned the oil and the chicken was still pink Me calling 911."

"Chicken cost too much for Paula Patton to be out here doing what she doing," a follower wrote.

Some viewers thought the recipe was so preposterous that they thought Patton had stumped followers with an April Fool's prank.