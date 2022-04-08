Drew Barrymore Reacts to Britney Spears Calling Her & Kate Hudson 'Most Beautiful People' She's Ever Seen

Getty

The actress added she's also "really looking forward to [Spears] writing her book."

Drew Barrymore is touched by Britney Spears' recent Instagram declaration.

On Friday, the talk show host responded to the "Toxic" singer's latest social media post In which she raved about Barrymore and fellow actress Kate Hudson.

"I've met 1000s of celebrities in the business … but I have to say the 2 people where I literally went speechless were @katehudson and @drewbarrymore," Spears began her caption. "They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!! Like shocking !!!"

Spears then went on to recount her awkward interaction with them both.

"I had to open my stupid mouth with Kate so I ran away immediately and with Drew … I went mute!!!" Spears wrote. "I'm saying all this because it honestly is weird that in social media the expectations to be perfect is pretty crazy !!! We do care what others think and then when you start to take yourself seriously I give up before I even begin because I care too much !!! It's too hard."

She ended her post with an anecdote about how she had smiled at a group of strangers who made her feel "stupid" for attempting to connect.

On Drew's talk show, after Ross Mathews brought up the post during taping, the "Charlie's Angels" actress recounted what went through her mind when she read the tribute.

"I was down here filming and everyone came running up and was like, 'Did you see?' And I said, 'I'll see it when I go upstairs, I want to be thoughtful, I want to read every word she says. I want to respond thoughtfully, I want to choose my words the right way,'" she began.

"I'm so excited, I'm really looking forward to her writing her book, because I think it's just a smart and intelligent way to tell her story," Drew continued, "and she will control that narrative."

Barrymore admitted, "It's such a moment for me, I have so many feelings towards her, so much profoundness, so how do you encapsulate that in a post? She managed to do it, but now I gotta figure it out."

"When you put your words out there Britney Spears, we're all listening, so I’m really excited for your book," she continued, saying the two have some "unique journeys in common" and that while she may not want to make assumptions about their similarities, "there's a tremendous amount of understanding that I have for her."

She concluded, "It's hard to put into words how I feel about her, but it is beautiful."

