Florida Woman Arrested for Putting 4-Year-Old in Dryer: Police

Lake County Sheriff's Office

He told doctors he "went round and round."

A Florida babysitter has been arrested on child abuse charges after she was accused of putting a four-year-old in the dryer — and turning it on.

Amber Chapman, 35, was booked by Lake County Sheriff's Office on Saturday after she was accused of stuffing the boy she was taking care of into the laundry machine.

The incident came to light on February 1, when the child arrived at the emergency room of UF Health Leesburg Hospital, sporting "grape-sized" bruises to his head, face, back and abdomen, ClickOrlando reported.

When doctors asked him what happened, he told them "Miss Amber" had placed him in the dryer with towels, and that he was spun around.

After police were alerted, they interviewed the boy, who told them the same story: she had put him in, closed the door, and he "went round and round" the arrest affidavit states.

He said she opened the door, then closed it again, and he "went round and round" once more.

A medical report said it was indeterminable if the boy's wounds were in fact caused by a clothes dryer, “but the severity of the injuries and the locations of the injuries on the back, face, forehead and ears are consistent with being inflicted by the same."

The affidavit did not mention a motive.