Angelina Pivarnick Hospitalized Amid 'Stressful' Chris Larangeira Divorce

Getty

"Stress is definitely a killer."

Angelina Pivarnick has ended up in the hospital.

The 35-year-old "Jersey Shore" star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to inform followers her health scare was in relation to the stress she's been experiencing due to her divorce from Chris Larangeira.

"In the hospital. Please whomever [sic] is calling me and texting me to respond. I'm not doing well at all," she explained. "I need to get better. My health comes before everything."

Pivarnick then posted a clip of herself lying in a hospital bed with an IV hooked up to her arm.

"My immune systems [sic] been super low from all the stress I've endured the past couple of months," she wrote in an additional Story post. "I wish this pain on no one in this entire world. I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me. Stress is definitely a killer."

"Stress is definitely a killer. No one lives in my bones and can understand the amount of pain I've endured lately."

Despite her current outlook, Pivarnick is staying optimistic that life will take a turn for the better.

"There's a light at the end of the tunnel. Soon enough I will see the light. I'm just waiting to see it," she continued. "I have been keeping prayers and god closer than ever and i know he's got big plans for me. i love you god."

Back in February, news broke that her husband, Larangeira, filed for divorce in New Jersey after two years of marriage.

According to multiple outlets -- including The Sun, which initially broke the news, and Page Six -- a court clerk in Monmouth County, New Jersey confirmed he filed on January 20. The two got engaged in 2018, after dating for a year.

The split comes shortly after Pivarnick purchased a new mansion in October 2021 -- with Chris' name left off the deed. On the most recent episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," she admitted she was searching for places on her own, amid ongoing issues in their marriage.

It's been a rough road for the two from the very start, after Pivarnick had a meltdown on their wedding night following Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese's disastrous wedding speech. It was downhill from there, as Angelina went on to admit on the show that her sex life with Chris was "nonexistent" and said the two fought all the time.