Travis Barker Honors Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins With New Tattoo

"HAWK forever"

Travis Barker is making a lifelong tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins after his sudden passing last month.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of photos capturing the moment he got a tattoo of a hawk on his foot in honor of the late drummer. One photo depicted Barker grabbing his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's leg as the tattoo artist drew the image with permanent ink.

Another shot in the carousel of images featured Barker and Kardashian sharing a kiss while the drummer was on the table. The last photo consisted of a throwback photo of the two sharing a candid conversation.

"HAWK forever 🦅 Thank you @markmahoney_ssc," Travis captioned the post.

When news of Hawkin's tragic death broke in March, Barker dedicated a tribute to the musician.

Alongside a black and white photo of Hawkins ahead of a show, he wrote, "I don't have the words," he shared alongside a black-and-white image of Hawkins sitting at a music venue. "Sad to write this or to never see you again."

"I'll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis [Morissette]," he continued. "You'd come watch me play in dive bars and be like, 'Kid you're a star,' and I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination."

Barker reminisced on how their respective bands had toured Australia together, and shared that he had "the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night."

"To say I'll miss you my friend isn't enough," he concluded. "Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace 😢🥁💔."

On March 25, the Foo Fighters — the band in which Hawkins had been a member since 1997 — announced the heartbreaking news on social media, writing, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

The statement continued, "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Hawkins -- who shared three children with his wife Allison -- was a touring drummer for Alanis Morissette and Sass Jordan before he joined the Foo Fighters. In addition to being a member of the Dave Grohl-led rock band, Hawkins also sang and drummed in his own band, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders. Last year, Hawkins founded the supergroup NHC, which is set to release an album this year.

TMZ reported that the drummer's cause of death is still being investigated, but in a release from the Attorney General's Office in Bogotá, Colombia, officials say a toxicology test taken from Hawkin's urine revealed 10 different substances -- including opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines.