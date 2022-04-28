Terry Crews Apologizes for Those Black Lives Matter Tweets

Getty

"I just wanted peace. And I guess it goes back to my approval. It goes back to my need for approval, it went back to that."

Terry Crews has offered a mea culpa nearly two years after his controversial tweets amid the summer 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

On Wednesday, Crews appeared on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah", where he expressed regret for the tweets, which remain active to this day on his timeline.

"I'm gonna let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply," the actor said, per Yahoo. "Because as an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we're supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt."

"And again, it was a mistake. It was a mistake to tweet that out at that time," he continued.

"The need is for us as a people to actually come together and really, really be what we need to be to this country, because it's our country. This is our country. We died and fought, and I'm not giving it away. This is our inheritance."

Read the tweets in question below:

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.



Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020 @terrycrews

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology.



We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020 @terrycrews

Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who's Black and who is not. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020 @terrycrews