Blac Chyna Vs Kardashians: Jury Reaches Verdict

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty

Chyna sued the Kardashians for defamation

Blac Chyna lost her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

On Monday afternoon the verdict was read with none of the clan in attendance -- as their attorney noted they were "at some gala" in New York, a clear reference to the Met Gala.

Chyna filed the $100 million lawsuit against the family, accusing them of defaming her, leading to the cancellation of her show "Rob & Chyna" with ex Rob Kardashian.

Jurors began their deliberations on Thursday last week. It was a civil case which only required nine out of the 12 jurors to agree in order to reach a verdict. During the trial Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian all made appearances.

For more information see TMZ's coverage.

The Kardashians Sizzle at Premiere of New Hulu Show View Photos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.